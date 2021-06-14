Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 7355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

