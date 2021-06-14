UpBots Market Cap Tops $13.27 Million (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. UpBots has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and $236,535.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpBots coin can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UpBots has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.00788325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.51 or 0.07951966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00083250 BTC.

UBXT is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 353,366,746 coins. The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . The official website for UpBots is upbots.com . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

