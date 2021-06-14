Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Univest Financial worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UVSP remained flat at $$28.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,635. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

