Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 126.7% in May

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
