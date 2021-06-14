Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 126.7% in May

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.