Universal Insurance (UVE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

6/8/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,675. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

