Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.50% of Univar Solutions worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

