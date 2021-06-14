Unitrade Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $878,478.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00807662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.24 or 0.08125611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084344 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

