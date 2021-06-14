United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Cut by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 3.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $36,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Rentals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,227,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 401,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

Shares of URI stock opened at $305.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.51 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

