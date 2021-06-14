United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.11.

UAL stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

