Unification (FUND) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Unification has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $7,993.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.00799903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.19 or 0.07924200 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

