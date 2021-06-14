Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Up 65.1% in May

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the May 13th total of 339,500 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ULBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $8.85 on Monday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultralife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 53.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 82.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

