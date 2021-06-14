Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $132,900.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

