UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

PATH opened at $71.50 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

