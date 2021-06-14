UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 118,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 512,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.69. UGI has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.