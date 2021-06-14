UBS Group Increases Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $28.35

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $22.09 to $28.35 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NYSE CLF opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

