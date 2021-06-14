UBS Group AG Sells 17,761 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Nordson worth $24,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Nordson by 8.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nordson by 22.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

