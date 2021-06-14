UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,470,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

TYL stock opened at $430.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.