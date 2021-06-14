UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock opened at $162.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.