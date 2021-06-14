UBS Group AG Has $26.99 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.89% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $26,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

