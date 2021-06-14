Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the May 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TURV opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

