Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the May 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TURV opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
About Two Rivers Water & Farming
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.