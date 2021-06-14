Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,670 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Twitter by 435.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

