Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 3.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,540,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $295,097,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,337,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.