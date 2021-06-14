TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.91

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 2389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

TSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

