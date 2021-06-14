Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

