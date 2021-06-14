Tsai Capital Corp Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tsai Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.8% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

