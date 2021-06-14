Truist Cuts American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $38.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APEI. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $533.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

