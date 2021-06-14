Truist Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $53.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective raised by Truist from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.32.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

