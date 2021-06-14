Truist Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $60.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price raised by Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NYSE BCEI opened at $50.44 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 243,796 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,981,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

