Tripio Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $426,144.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00804245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.79 or 0.08012383 BTC.

TRIO is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

