TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Position Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 44,452 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after buying an additional 224,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

