TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $661.94 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $672.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,414,946. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

