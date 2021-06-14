TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $661.94 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $672.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.76.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,414,946. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
