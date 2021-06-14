TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of TransDigm Group worth $77,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,414,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $664.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 245.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $672.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

