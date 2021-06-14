Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday.

TRZBF stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

