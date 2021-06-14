Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$37.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,390,143.43. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

