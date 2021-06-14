TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,911 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 645,142 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. Mizuho increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

