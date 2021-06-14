Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.