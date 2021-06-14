Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.