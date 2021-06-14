Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL opened at $1,205.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,202.97. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $880.59 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.