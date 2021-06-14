Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.13 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

