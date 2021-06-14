Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 835,282 shares of company stock worth $62,542,021. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $95.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

