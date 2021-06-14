Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.95 on Monday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.