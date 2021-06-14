Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.95 on Monday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

