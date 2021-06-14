Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

