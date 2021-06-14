Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 642,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,534,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

