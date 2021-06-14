Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $240.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,411. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

