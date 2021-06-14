Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.64. 93,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

