Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.79. 8,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,387. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

