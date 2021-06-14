Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.71. 282,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

