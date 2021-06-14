Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,230,000 after buying an additional 116,887 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,077,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,322,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,456. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

