Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

THBRF stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

