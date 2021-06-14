ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Up 9.9%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 4,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

